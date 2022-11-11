Irvington homicide under investigation

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, 22, of Hillside, according to a Nov. 5 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 3:26 a.m., Irvington police received a 9-1-1 call stating that an unidentified male was lying on the ground in the area of Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington. First responders located the victim, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:49 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.