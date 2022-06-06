Irvington man arrested in connection with Linden armed robbery

LINDEN, NJ — Just before 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, Linden police responded to the Exxon gas station on East Edgar Road in Linden on a reported armed robbery, according to a June 1 press release. The suspect allegedly forced his way into the back room of the store, where he gained access to a safe. The suspect then filled a black garbage bag with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. The store clerk confronted the suspect and attempted to stop him, at which time the suspect produced a large knife and swung it at the clerk before fleeing the scene. The clerk was not injured.

A subsequent investigation conducted by the Linden Police Detective Bureau identified the suspect as Elijah Ali, 24, of Irvington. Ali was arrested by Irvington police officers on May 27 without incident. Ali is charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree burglary and related weapons offenses.

“Violent crime will never be tolerated in our community, and we will continue to utilize all of the investigative resources at our disposal to pursue these criminals and keep Linden a safe and vibrant community,” Linden Police Chief David Hart said. “A lot goes on behind the scenes to make an arrest like this possible, and I am extremely proud of the initial responding officers and detectives who did so much work to bring forth these charges.”

These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proved guilty in a court of law.