Irvington man shot to death in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Carl Brown, 36, of Irvington, according to an Oct. 22 press release from the ECPO.

On Friday, Oct. 21, at 5:50 p.m., Brown, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, was found on the 400 block of Park Avenue in East Orange. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark and pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.