Irvington man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Gregory Scott, 27, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 4 press release from the ECPO.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11:17 p.m., Newark police discovered the victim on the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue in Newark, where he was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.