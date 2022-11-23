Jury convicts East Orange man of attempted murder

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County jury has convicted Andre Murrill, 39, of East Orange, of attempted murder for purposely hitting the mother of his children with a car during an argument, causing her serious injuries, according to a Nov. 17 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Following a four-week trial before Superior Court Judge Marysol Rosero, Murill was also found guilty of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Murrill and the victim had ended their relationship but continued to co-parent children they had in common. On Nov. 8, 2020, the pair got into an argument inside of Murrill’s East Orange apartment, where shots were fired. Ultimately, the two continued the argument in front of the apartment building, when Murrill got into his vehicle and purposefully drove it over the sidewalk and onto the lawn, striking the victim as she was on the phone with police.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, where she was treated for multiple injuries.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 6. Murrill faces a minimum of 10 years in state prison.

“The victim waited two long years to get justice for what happened to her,” said Assistant Prosecutor Michael Burke, who tried the case. “This verdict would not have been possible without the victim and eyewitnesses agreeing to testify.”