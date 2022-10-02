Juvenile arrested in connection with homicide of Irvington man

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced Sept. 27 that a 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the recent fatal shooting of Kyle Eley, 50, of Irvington.

On Sept. 14, Newark police discovered Eley, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, on the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues in Newark. He was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m.

The 16-year-old suspect is being housed in a juvenile detention center.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.