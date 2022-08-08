Law enforcement investigates shooting death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Yasir Manley, 20, of Newark, according to an Aug. 8 press release from the ECPO.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, at 11:37 p.m., Newark police discovered the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, on the 200 block of Chadwick Avenue in Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:57 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.