Man arrested for fatally stabbing fellow homeless shelter occupant in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal stabbing of Kevin T. Williams, 34, of Newark, according to a Feb. 7 press release from the ECPO.

Late Saturday night, Feb. 5, Williams was stabbed in the 200 block of Sussex Avenue. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Michael T. Wylie, 31, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Williams. The two men were living in a homeless shelter on Sussex when the stabbing occurred.

The charges against Wylie are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.