Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO.

Venable has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

On Saturday, July 16, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office notified the Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force that a male had been shot on the 700 block of South 20th Street in Newark. Mells was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:07 p.m.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.