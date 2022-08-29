Man arrested for Newark murder of Summit woman

NEWARK, NJ — Ramunas Katkus, of Summit, has been arrested for the murder of Angelika K. Miles, 28, of Summit, according to an Aug. 27 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Katkus is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Friday, Aug. 26, at 3:45 a.m., Newark police discovered Miles on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark. She was suffering from stab wounds and was transported to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation, which is being handled by the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.