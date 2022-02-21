Maplewood police seek Irvington man charged with aggravated assault

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Feb. 16, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a good Samaritan called Maplewood police headquarters and reported that a male in the area of Hughes and Jacoby streets had possibly been shot, according to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department. Upon arrival, patrols located the victim in that area. He was found to have a laceration, but did not have a gunshot injury or any other life-threatening injuries.

The on-scene investigation revealed that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another male inside an apartment on the 100 block of Jacoby Street. During the altercation, a .380-caliber handgun was fired in the apartment, but no one was struck. The handgun has not been recovered at this time, according to police.

The incident was determined to be domestic in nature. The involved parties are known to each other.

As a result of an investigation conducted by Maplewood police detectives, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Cranford Butler, 67, of Irvington. Maplewood police officers — working collaboratively with the Essex County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and the Irvington Police Department — executed an arrest warrant at Butler’s home. At this time, Butler remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. According to the press release, the MPD impounded the vehicle Butler had been using, which was found parked on the street a few blocks from his home in Irvington.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Butler. Any person with relevant information should call Maplewood detectives at 973-761-7913 or email mpalmerezzi@twp.maplewood.nj.us. Callers who provide information may remain anonymous.

Butler is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, specifically a handgun; possession of a handgun without a permit; possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose; and theft of the victim’s property. These are accusations; all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.