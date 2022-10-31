Montclair homicide is under investigation

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with Montclair Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Leroy Peters, 23, of Montclair, according to an Oct. 28 press release from the ECPO.

On Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:35 a.m., police discovered Peters on the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Montclair. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.