New indictment in ‘Operation Dealer No Deal’ to stop auto theft ring

TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced March 4 a new indictment in an investigation by the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force and Division of Criminal Justice that targeted members of an auto theft ring that burglarized car dealerships in Essex, Hudson, Bergen and Union counties, taking key fobs they used to steal high-end vehicles from dealership lots.

The indictment comes one day after Platkin announced that the New Jersey State Police and Division of Criminal Justice are expanding the Auto Theft Task Force by adding more detectives and prosecutors and by partnering with additional police departments from around the state. As crime rates rise around the United States, Platkin is prioritizing efforts to reduce auto theft as part of a larger strategy to reduce violent crime and protect the people of New Jersey.

The new indictment charges two men with stealing 10 vehicles and approximately $52,000 in cash from a car dealership in Irvington in June 2021. The indictment stems from “Operation Dealer No Deal,” an investigation by the NJSP Motor Vehicle Crimes North Unit, the DCJ Specialized Crimes Bureau and the Auto Theft Task Force. The March 4 indictment and a prior indictment in the case charge a total of six defendants with thefts of 22 vehicles valued at more than $787,000. Fourteen were high-end vehicles, including Mercedes, BMWs, Land Rovers, Audis, Infinitis and a Ford Raptor.

“This investigation illustrates the nexus frequently uncovered by law enforcement between vehicle thefts and organized criminal groups,” Platkin said. “Car thieves not only cause big financial losses, as we see in this case — in many cases they use stolen vehicles in connection with additional serious crimes and violence. We are expanding the Auto Theft Task Force and taking other concrete steps to curb vehicle thefts and protect New Jersey residents.”

“This indictment is another important step in our prosecution of this prolific theft ring, whose members allegedly stole up to 10 high-end cars at a time after burglarizing car dealerships to obtain key fobs,” Division of Criminal Justice Director Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said. “We will continue to collaborate with the New Jersey State Police and our other partners in the Auto Theft Task Force to arrest the thieves who are stealing cars and, in many cases, engaging in other criminal activity that threatens our communities.”

On March 4, the DCJ Specialized Crimes Bureau obtained a state grand jury indictment charging Brian Peppers, 30, of Newark, and Shareiff N. Copeland, 26, of East Orange, with second-degree conspiracy and third-degree burglary.

It is alleged that Peppers and Copeland participated — along with other individuals who remain under investigation — in the theft of 10 vehicles and a safe containing approximately $52,000 in cash from a car dealership in Irvington on June 4, 2021. Copeland and Peppers were initially charged by complaint-warrant on Nov. 16, 2021.

Operation Dealer No Deal also led to the indictment on Nov. 10, 2021, of Peppers and the following four men: Khiree A. Smith, 30, of Newark; Kaiyir T. Green, 19, of Newark; Alquan A. Harris, 22, of East Orange; and Tyheem A. Pollard-Raines, 27, of Blackwood.

The November 2021 indictment charges the five named defendants with the theft of five vehicles from a Jersey City dealership on June 10, 2021; the theft of six vehicles from an Englewood dealership on June 14, 2021; and the theft of a vehicle from a driveway in Moorestown on May 19, 2021. The theft ring also allegedly broke into a dealership in Hillside on June 10, 2021, stealing nonfunctioning key fobs. The prior indictment charges the five defendants with second- or third-degree counts of theft, receiving stolen property and burglary. All except Pollard-Raines are also charged with second-degree conspiracy.

In addition, Peppers and Smith are charged with second-degree eluding. During the course of the investigation, Peppers allegedly eluded a New Jersey state trooper in East Brunswick on June 10, 2021, and Smith allegedly eluded a patrol officer of the Oceanport Police Department on June 11, 2021. Each defendant allegedly drove away at high speed when the officer attempted to make a vehicle stop.

Peppers, Smith, and Harris are being held in jail pending trial. Copeland, Green, and Pollard-Raines were released from custody.

Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000, while third-degree crimes carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty in a court of law.