Newark felon convicted on firearms, drug-trafficking charges

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was convicted June 15 on weapons and drug charges, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Teriek Edwards, 44, was convicted on two counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon; one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and oxycodone; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of his possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and oxycodone, following a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and the evidence at trial, on May 25, 2018, members of the East Orange Police Department attempted to stop Edwards as part of an ongoing investigation. Upon being approached by law enforcement officers, Edwards fled and a struggle ensued. Edwards was arrested and law enforcement officers recovered heroin, cocaine, oxycodone and other illegal narcotics from his pants pockets, as well as a 9 mm firearm loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition. A federal complaint was filed against Edwards and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

On Aug. 22, 2018, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Edwards on that federal arrest warrant, at which time they recovered a second handgun — a 9 mm firearm loaded with eight rounds of ammunition.

The possession of a firearm charges each carry a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. The drug-trafficking charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million. The possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime charge carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.