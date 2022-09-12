Newark homicide of 29-year-old is under investigation

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with Newark detectives, is investigating the fatal shooting of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to a Sept. 8 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1:49 a.m., police were notified of an alleged shooting on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue in Newark. Police found Ligon suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.