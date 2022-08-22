Newark homicide of 29-year-old man is under investigation

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Nadir King, 29, of Newark, according to an Aug. 20 press release from the ECPO.

On Friday, Aug. 19, at 11:29 p.m., police were notified of an alleged shooting incident on the 200 block of Orange Street in Newark. Police found King suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:54 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.