Newark man admits to obstructing justice while on pretrial release

NEWARK, NJ — Robert Alexander, 45, of Newark, has admitted to obstructing justice while on pretrial release, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced March 17. Alexander pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Jan.14, 2019, Alexander pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of making a false statement on a loan application in a criminal case that was pending before Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson. On Sept. 4, 2019, Wolfson sentenced Alexander to 46 months in prison.

On Oct. 8, 2019, the day before Alexander was scheduled to surrender voluntarily to the Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his sentence, he caused a forged medical note to be submitted to Wolfson in support of a request to delay the date of his voluntary surrender. The forged medical note contained falsified information and was submitted with the specific intent to influence and impede Wolfson in the discharge of her duties as the judge presiding over his case. At the time of the offense, Alexander was on pretrial release.

The obstruction of justice count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The commission of the offense while on pretrial release carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison; any term of imprisonment imposed for committing the offense while on pretrial release must be consecutive to the term imposed on the obstruction of justice charge. Sentencing is scheduled for July 27.