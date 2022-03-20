Newark man arrested for fatally stabbing other resident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal stabbing of James Dunlap, of Newark, according to a March 14 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday March 12, Dunlap was fatally stabbed in the 40 block of Miller Street in Newark. Dathan Cuascut, 39, also of Newark, has been arrested and charged with murder, unlawful possession of weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.