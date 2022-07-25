Newark man arrested for killing Belleville resident

NEWARK, NJ — Quadree Richardson, 24, has been arrested for the murder of Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, of Belleville, according to a July 22 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On July 17, Ramos-Gomez was fatally shot on the 200 block of South 10th Street while working at his corner store. Richardson, who was arrested in Kearny, has been charged with first-degree murder and two weapon offenses.

The investigation is being handled by the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.