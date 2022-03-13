Newark man arrested for murder of fellow Newarker

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara announced March 10 that Deandre Smith, 36, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Newark resident Frankie Fields, 30, who was fatally shot in Newark on March 7.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On Monday, March 7, three males were shot on the 300 block of 10th Street in Newark. All three were transported to University Hospital; Fields was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:54 p.m. on March 7.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the investigation.

The charges against Smith are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation into the murder of Fields remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the Fields homicide is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.