Newark man charged with carjacking and firearms offenses

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man was arraigned for his alleged role in an armed carjacking in Montclair, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Oct. 19.

Andy Cook, 23, of Newark, was charged by indictment on Oct. 4 with one count of carjacking, one count of conspiracy to use a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. He was arraigned on Oct. 18 before U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals in Newark federal court, where he pleaded not guilty.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Dec. 6, 2021, Cook’s accomplice approached the victim, who was inside her car that was parked in her driveway. The accomplice pointed a firearm at the victim and ordered the victim to leave her belongings and exit the car. Cook then entered the car and drove it away. After the victim called the police, law enforcement officers spotted the vehicle. Cook allegedly abandoned the vehicle in Newark and fled on foot before being apprehended.

The count of carjacking carries a maximum potential penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The count of conspiracy to use a firearm during a crime of violence carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The count of using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years and a maximum potential penalty of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.