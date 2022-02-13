Newark man charged with criminal sexual contact, unlicensed practice of medicine

NEWARK, NJ — Gospel singer Albert J. Lewis Jr., 75, of Newark, has been charged with criminal sexual contact, unlicensed practice of medicine and luring of an adult, according to a Feb. 10 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The defendant was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 8, without incident at his home.

The victim, a 41-year-old Congolese national, reported to police that the defendant introduced himself to the victim in January and claimed that he could get the victim a job with NJ Transit. The victim reported that Lewis told him to visit a particular address, which was later determined to be the defendant’s home, for more information. It is alleged that when the victim arrived at the address, the defendant explained that he would have to perform a physical examination on the victim to ensure he was fit for the job.

As part of the purported physical examination, the defendant allegedly instructed the victim to disrobe and then allegedly proceeded to commit an act of criminal sexual contact upon the victim. The defendant, charged with third- and fourth-degree offenses, was released pending trial under the supervision of the Essex County Pretrial Services department.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.