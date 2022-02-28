Newark man charged with Montclair carjacking

NEWARK, NJ — Andy Cook, 23, of Newark, has been charged with a carjacking that occurred in Montclair, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Feb. 28. Cook is charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit carjacking, one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy to use a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Dec. 6, 2021, Cook’s accomplice approached the victim, who was inside her car parked in her driveway. The accomplice pointed a firearm at the victim and ordered the victim to leave her belongings and exit the car. Cook then entered the car and drove it away. After the victim called the police, law enforcement officers spotted the vehicle. Cook abandoned the vehicle in Newark and fled on foot before being apprehended.

The count of conspiracy to commit carjacking carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The count of carjacking carries a maximum potential penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The count of conspiracy to use a firearm during a crime of violence carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.