Newark man charged with murder-for-hire scheme targeting minor girl

NEWARK, NJ — Armando Conceicao, 57, of Newark, was indicted for his alleged role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill a minor girl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Aug. 16. Conceicao is charged in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to commit murder for hire, and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder-for-hire be committed.

According to the indictment, in May 2021, Conceicao communicated with another individual for the purposes of killing, or locating another person to kill, the victim. Conceicao met with this individual around that time and provided the victim’s address in Texas, a photograph of the victim and a quantity of cash so that the individual could conduct reconnaissance at the victim’s residence. The individual drove from New Jersey to Texas and photographed the victim’s residence, a car belonging to the victim’s father and the surrounding area. Conceicao allegedly instructed the individual to proceed with the scheme to murder the victim.

The murder-for-hire charge is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.