Newark man convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage girls

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County jury has convicted Thomas Crandell, 53, of Newark, of sexually assaulting two teenage girls, according to a Nov. 2 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Following a trial before Judge Verna G. Leath, the jury convicted Crandell of all 26 counts brought against him in the indictment, including five counts of aggravated sexual assault. Crandell, the victims’ stepfather, began sexually assaulting one of the victims when she was 14 years old. He continued sexually assaulting her until she was 17 years old, when the crimes were reported, said Nicole Buermann, assistant prosecutor in the Special Victims Unit. Crandell sexually assaulted the first victim’s younger sister twice in the summer of 2018; at the time the second victim was 14 years old.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30. Crandell faces up to life in state prison and, if released, is subject to parole supervision for life. He must also register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

“The victims and their family have been looking forward to this day for a very long time,” said Buermann, who tried the case along with assistant prosecutor Dana Kutzleb. “We want to thank the courageous victims for coming forward, and we are glad they finally received justice.”