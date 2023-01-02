Newark man fatally shot on New Year’s Day

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Keith Holland, 45, of Newark, according to a Jan. 1 press release from the ECPO.

On Jan. 1 at 7:51 a.m., police responded to a report of a potential shooting on the 100 block of Rose Terrace in Newark. The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:14 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.