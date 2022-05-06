Newark man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was sentenced May 3 to 10 years in prison for his role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Rahim Jackson previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from 2018 through July 31, 2019, Jackson and others conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 1 kilogram of heroin. Jackson admitted using the Rotunda Recreation and Wellness Center on Clifton Avenue in Newark, where he was employed, in furtherance of the conspiracy.

In addition to the prison term, Martinotti sentenced Jackson to five years of supervised release.