Newark man sentenced to 115 months in prison for knifepoint robbery

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was sentenced to 115 months in prison for his role in the knifepoint robbery of a Harrison taxi company, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Oct. 25.

Alfuquan Turner, 46, was convicted at trial in June 2022 before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini of one count of Hobbs Act robbery. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion by wrongful use of force or fear affecting interstate or foreign commerce. Turner has two previous convictions for robbery, as well as other prior felony convictions.

On Sept. 23, 2019, Turner walked into a taxicab company armed with a knife and covering his face with a plastic bag. He demanded money from the cab company’s dispatcher. Turner stole the dispatcher’s jewelry, cell phone and other items.

In addition to the prison term, Martin sentenced Turner to three years of supervised release.