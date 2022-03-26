Newark man sentenced to nine years in prison for role in armed carjacking

NEWARK, NJ — Jared Walker, 24, of Newark, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in a carjacking in which a firearm was brandished, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced March 23.

Walker previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to a three-count indictment charging him with carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Jan. 6, 2020, the driver of a 2008 Ford E-350 van was carjacked at gunpoint in Newark. Walker approached the van, which was parked in Newark, and drove it away while the victim was still inside. Walker brandished a firearm during the carjacking. The victim ultimately escaped from the vehicle, and Walker was apprehended a short time later. When law enforcement recovered the gun, officers discovered that it was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. In 2015, Walker had been convicted of unlawful possession of a handgun in New Jersey Superior Court — a felony offense — and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

In addition to the prison term, the judge sentenced Walker to four years of supervised release.