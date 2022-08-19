Newark man sentenced to prison for obstructing justice

NEWARK, NJ — Robert Alexander, 45, of Newark, was sentenced to one year in prison for obstructing justice while on pretrial release, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Aug. 17. Alexander previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti to a superseding indictment charging him with obstructing justice while on pretrial release.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Jan. 14, 2019, Alexander pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of making a false statement on a loan application in a criminal case that was pending before Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson. On Sept. 4, 2019, Wolfson sentenced Alexander to 46 months in prison; the sentence imposed by Martinotti today will run consecutively to that sentence.

On Oct. 8, 2019 — the day before Alexander was scheduled to voluntarily surrender to the Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his sentence — he caused a forged medical note to be submitted to Wolfson in support of a request to delay the date of his voluntary surrender. The forged medical note contained falsified information and was submitted with the specific intent to influence and impede Wolfson in the discharge of her duties as the judge presiding over his case.

In addition to the prison term, Martinotti sentenced Alexander to three years of supervised release.