Newark man shot to death on Clinton Avenue in city

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Ronhazim Skipper, 48, of Newark, according to a July 22 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, July 20, Newark Police responded to the 300 block of Clinton Avenue at 6:53 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Patrol units arrived and discovered the victim, Skipper. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where at 7:06 p.m. he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.