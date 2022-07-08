Newark police respond to two shooting deaths on Independence Day

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities are investigating two shooting homicides that occurred in Newark on Monday, July 4, according to a July 5 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The first incident occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. on the 100 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard. The Newark Police Department dispatched officers to that location on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers discovered an unresponsive male behind an apartment complex; the male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m. The victim of this shooting has been identified as Raakin J. Brown, 39, of Newark.

The second incident occurred shortly after 5 pm on the 200 block of South 8th Street. Newark officers responded to that area on reports of shots fired. The responding officers discovered a male, later identified as Malik Taylor, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Taylor, 42, of East Orange, was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m.

Both incidents are being investigated by the ECPO Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. At this point, there is no indication that the incidents are related.

These investigations are active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.