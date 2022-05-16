Newark woman indicted for alleged insurance fraud

TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor announced May 13 that two women were indicted for allegedly submitting dozens of fraudulent claims to Aflac for medical treatment that they did not receive.

Hassanah Todd, 33, of Newark, and Shirell Todd, 32, of High Point, N.C., were indicted on second-degree conspiracy, second-degree insurance fraud, third-degree theft by deception, and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records charges. The indictment was returned by a grand jury on May 12.

The grand jury indictment alleges that between June 1, 2017, and July 13, 2019, the two women conspired to commit insurance fraud in order to receive benefits to which they were not entitled from their insurance company, Aflac. The indictment further alleges that the defendants submitted, or caused to be submitted, claims forms, which included medical records that falsely claimed they received medical treatment or services when they did not.

Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000, and fourth-degree charges carry a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless or until proved guilty in a court of law.