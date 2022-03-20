Nine defendants indicted for drug and firearms conspiracies

NEWARK, NJ — Nine people were arraigned March 15 on illegal drug and firearms charges contained in a 17-count indictment, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Gilbert Bermudez, aka “Troub,” 29; Brian Elijah Mitchell, aka “Slash,” 32; Jaahan Mitchell, 32; Keith Rogers, aka “Dog” and “Z,” 45; Isaiah Bullock, 26; Jennifer Rivera, 41; and Shamika Richardson, 25, all of Newark; Mark Washington, 58, of Irvington; and Torell Brown, 46, of Orangeburg, S.C., were indicted on various drug and weapons charges in February.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on May 14, 2021, in the vicinity of the Pennington Court housing complex in Newark, Bermudez, Brian Mitchell and Jaahan Mitchell were involved in a shooting. On May 20, 2021, the firearm that Bermudez allegedly used in that shooting was recovered from his Essex County residence, loaded with seven rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

From April 2021 through May 18, 2021, Brown, a convicted felon, allegedly conspired to unlawfully sell firearms. He reportedly trafficked six firearms and a large quantity of ammunition from South Carolina to New Jersey with the intent to sell these weapons to at least one New Jersey resident. On May 18, 2021, Washington allegedly attempted to thwart law enforcement from recovering certain of these firearms.

From March 2021 through May 18, 2021, Brown also allegedly conspired with Brian Mitchell and Rogers to traffic firearms and ammunition into New Jersey from at least one other state and to use those firearms and ammunition in connection with at least one other felony offense.

From October 2020 through July 23, 2021, Rogers, Bullock, Rivera and Richardson allegedly conspired to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of heroin, and a quantity of cocaine base. Rogers and Bullock, both convicted felons, reportedly possessed firearms. According to law enforcement, the four defendants maintained two Pennington Court residences for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, storing, distributing and using a controlled substance, and possessed controlled substances with the intent to distribute them.

Each firearms trafficking conspiracy count carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The drug conspiracy count and the count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl each carry a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. Each count of maintaining a drug-involved premises carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. The counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base each carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime each carry a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

The charges and allegations contained in the superseding indictment and all related complaints are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.