Police investigate shooting death of East Orange man in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Wayne Jones, 41, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 18 press release from the ECPO.

On Sept. 17, at 11:46 p.m., police found Jones, who was suffering from gun wounds, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark. He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:13 a.m. on Sept. 18. Another victim was found injured and taken to the hospital for treatment; they survived.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.