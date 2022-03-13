Prosecutor’s office identifies Eagle Rock Reservation homicide victim

MONTCLAIR / WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced March 10 that the male found dead on a hiking trail at Eagle Rock Reservation on the West Orange and Montclair border has been identified as Kelsey Steels, 31, of New York City.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot on the trail on Friday, March 4. He was discovered by several hikers on March 4. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:16 p.m.

No arrests have been made. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.