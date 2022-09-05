Shooting homicide in Newark, two others injured

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, according to an Aug. 30 press release from the ECPO.

On Aug. 30, at 12:50 a.m., Newark police discovered the victim on the 100 block of Mitchell Place in Newark. Crowley was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m. Two other shooting victims, a male and a female, were taken to the hospital for treatment as well.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.