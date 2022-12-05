Three Newark men arrested for drugs and weapons offenses

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced Dec. 2 the arrests of three Newark men for possession of drugs and weapons offenses.

On Nov. 22, members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Newark Police Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants at three Newark locations: the 100 block of Hedden Terrace, the 100 block of Oakland Terrace and the 100 block of Leo Place.

During the execution of the warrants, police seized major contraband, including approximately 590 grams of cocaine and approximately 642 grams of heroin. They also seized seven guns, including two assault rifles and five handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of state, as well as two high-capacity magazines.

The three Newark men, Dennis Julu, Demetrius Julu and Altariq Webb, were charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug production facility and several weapons offenses.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.