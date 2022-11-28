Two arrested for outstanding warrants; drugs, money, weapons and ammo seized

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 23 the arrests of two East Orange men wanted for outstanding warrants. During the execution of the warrants, police seized major contraband, including drugs, currency, weapons and ammunition.

On Nov. 16, members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, executed search warrants at two locations: the 100 block of Harper Avenue in Irvington and the 100 block of Carlton Street in East Orange. The two men, Tyree Blount and Arthur Blount, were charged with numerous drugs, currency and weapons offenses.

According to law enforcement, the seized contraband included seven guns, more than 300 rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines, controlled dangerous substances and more than $10,000 in cash.

Tyree Blount was charged with multiple counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute and several weapons offenses. Arthur Blount was also charged with numerous CDS and weapons offenses.

“These arrests and seizure of contraband is the result of vigilant police work,” Stephens said. “Anyone charged with a crime who ignores a warrant in Essex County should be aware that law enforcement officials will be diligent in finding and prosecuting you.”

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.