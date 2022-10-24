Two East Orange men charged in Newark homicide

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Two East Orange men have been charged with the recent murder of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, are charged with murdering Ligon. On Sept. 7 at 1:49 a.m., police were notified of an alleged shooting on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue in Newark. Upon arrival, they found Ligon suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m.

Both Mahorn and Randolph are charged with murder. Mahorn is also charged with conspiracy and three weapons offenses, while Randolph is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, resisting arrest and three weapons offenses.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.