Two men charged with shooting taxi driver during robbery

NEWARK, NJ — Two men have made their initial appearances on charges of shooting a taxi driver during a late-night robbery in Elizabeth, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced July 12.

Naeem Jackson, 22, of East Orange, and Walter Williams-Lang, 20, of Elizabeth, are each charged in a four-count complaint with Hobbs Act violence in furtherance of a planned robbery; discharging a firearm during a crime of violence; conspiracy to use a firearm during a crime of violence; and possessing a firearm as convicted felons. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

Jackson had his initial appearance by videoconference on July 12 before U.S. Magistrate Judge José R. Almonte; Williams-Lang appeared on June 30 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor. Both were detained without bail.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on May 14, at 4:37 a.m., Jackson and Williams-Lang, wearing dark clothing and masks over their faces, entered a taxi. Williams-Lang pointed a firearm at the taxi driver while demanding his money. Jackson then took the firearm from Williams-Lang and pistol-whipped the taxi driver’s head several times before shooting him in the arm. After leaving the driver in critical condition from a gunshot wound, Jackson and Williams-Lang fled the scene and were ultimately arrested.

The counts of Hobbs Act violence and conspiracy to use a firearm during a crime of violence are punishable by 20 years in prison; the count of being convicted felons in possession of a firearm is punishable by 10 years in prison; and the count for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence is punishable by a consecutive sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.