Two men shot, one fatally, in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Tameel Grimes, 31, of Newark, according to a July 25 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, July 23, at approximately 12:22 a.m., Newark police discovered the victim on the 300 block of New Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:53 a.m. A second victim was found on Norfolk and Hartford streets suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.