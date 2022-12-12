Two Newark women arrested for drug possession, weapons offenses

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Dec. 8 the arrests of two Newark women for possession of drugs and weapons offenses.

On Dec. 6, members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Newark Police Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants at two Newark locations: the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue and the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue. A search warrant was also executed at a third location: the 300 block of Harrison Avenue in Garfield.

During the execution of the search warrants, police seized contraband, including approximately 107 bricks of heroin, 26 grams of cocaine and 1,042 vials of crack cocaine. Police also seized a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.

The two Newark women, Lisa Hughes and Geraldine Shoulars, were charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and weapons offenses.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.