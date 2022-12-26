Two NJ men charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl

NEWARK, NJ — Two New Jersey men have been charged with possession with intent to distribute approximately 1 kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Dec. 21.

Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, are charged by complaint with one count of conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of three firearms and ammunition. They had their initial appearances by videoconference on Dec. 20 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen and both were detained.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Dec. 19, 2022, Gonzalez and Martinez conspired to distribute approximately 1 kilogram of cocaine and 100 grams of fentanyl, and were arrested shortly after they arrived at an agreed-upon location in Kearny to complete the sale. After their arrests, a search of Gonzalez’s home and an apartment also uncovered two loaded firearms, an unloaded firearm, ammunition, drug-packaging materials, and suspected heroin, cocaine, oxycodone and Xanax pills. Gonzalez had previously been convicted in New Jersey Superior Court in Morris County of first-degree drug distribution, second-degree weapons possession during a controlled substance offense and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and was sentenced in 2009 to 30 years in prison.

The count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison and fine of up to $5 million. The felon in possession of a firearm charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.