Two teenagers shot to death in double homicide in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 19, according to a May 24 press release from the ECPO.

On May 19 at approximately 7:52 p.m., Newark police officers responded to the 400 block of Mount Prospect Avenue in Newark on a report of shots fired. Two males were discovered with gunshot injuries: Saeed Jan and Angel Vargas, both 18, both of Newark. They were transported to University Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. Jan was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m. and Vargas was pronounced dead at 11:01 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.