West Orange man shot to death in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, NJ — On Sunday, May 29, Lamar Turner, 24, of West Orange, was shot to death in Elizabeth, according to a May 31 press release from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Elizabeth Police Department patrol units responded to the 200 block of North Broad Street at approximately 3 a.m. on May 29 in response to a report of gunshots in the area and found Turner at that location, having sustained a fatal gunshot injury, according to the preliminary investigation. A second gunshot victim, a 21-year-old female who sustained non–life-threatening injuries, was located a short distance away on Julian Place and subsequently transported to University Hospital to be treated for her wounds.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and the Elizabeth Police Department, assisted by members of the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit and the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sgt. Filipe Afonso at 908-603-7116, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kenneth Luongo at 908-347-1935 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective James Szpond at 908-558-2041. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-8477 or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.