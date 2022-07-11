Woman accused of murder in Texas charged with misuse of passport in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — An Austin, Texas, woman was charged for using a passport belonging to another individual when she flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced July 7. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is charged by complaint with one count of misuse of a passport.

According to the complaint, the city of Austin obtained an arrest warrant for Armstrong on May 17 for a murder that allegedly occurred on May 11 in Austin. The victim died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. On May 12, Austin Police Department officers interviewed Armstrong about the death. Armstrong flew from Texas to New York La Guardia Airport two days later.

On May 18, Armstrong boarded a flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Juan Santamaría Airport in Costa Rica after presenting a ticket and U.S. passport in the name of another individual known to Armstrong and whom Armstrong represented as herself. On June 29, law enforcement officers apprehended Armstrong in Costa Rica, where she was in possession of both her own passport and the passport that she presented to officials when she flew from Newark Liberty International Airport.

Misuse of a passport carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.