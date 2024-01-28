100 years, 10 children, 50 grandchildren, 89 great grandchildren

Fannie Gordon was born Fannie Joe Neal on Jan. 4, 1924, in Stanaford, W. Va.

She was the oldest of five siblings and she didn’t like the middle name “Joe” so she changed it to “Mae.”

She graduated high school and got married at the tender age of 20 to John Gene Gordon, a coal miner.

Their union brought forth 10 children, 50 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great- grandchildren.

After many years living the “somewhat” good life in Beckley, W. Va., they decided to load up the truck and move to Newark in 1954.

The marriage dissolved and she was left, willingly, to raise her 10 children alone. Despite the many years of hardship and a progressive decline in vision, she persevered on with a positive outlook and the love of God, seeing the world through the eyes of her children and friends.

Fannie has been living in the Edward F Gray Apartments in Irvington for more than 40 years. A party was held for her there on Jan. 23. Councilwoman At-Large Dr. October Hudley and Councilman Sean Evans presented her with a resolution on behalf of the Irvington Municipal Council in celebration of her 100th birthday.

Although she doesn’t do any cooking now, she is still known for her southern culinary skills, and knack for interior design.

She’s been an active member of the Mount Carmel Guild. She loved going on camping trips with the Guild, and participating in their craft programs, such as jewelry making, wood working, and crocheting.

Being that she was family oriented, she invited family to attend the parties at the guild with her as long as they showed respect to her friends, which they mostly did.

However, at one of the parties, some of her adult children had a “little too much wine” and became just a “little too rowdy.”

They had been forewarned so they were not invited back.

Fannie loved traveling back to Beckley and she always insisted on stopping at her favorite restaurant “Shoneys.”

On one occasion, however, the family member driving missed the exit and, counting on her poor vision, hoped she wouldn’t realize what had happened.

She knew right away and spoke up so they got off at the next exit and turned around.

Fannie is described as a strong willed and self-determined person with a love of God and family.

Lately, however, she has taken up cussing.

She said she feels bad about it but that it’s a good stress reliever.