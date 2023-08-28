Actor reflects on career during strike

The Screen Actors Guild has been on strike since July 14 and East Orange resident Jeremy Burnett has been out there picketing, but he’s also been using this time to grow and learn.

“I love reading about the industry, or just a book about a positive mindset,” said Burnett. He also enjoys working out, sports, and watching old movies.

Being in the business for some time, Burnett understands that as an actor, patience is definitely necessary, as things are not always happening during the time you want.

Growing up in East Orange, acting was the furthest from Burnett’s mind. Instead, he was into art, music, drawing, playing with action figures, and creating stories. But he loved TV, cartoons, and movies.

“My mother said she watched old movies every day when I was in the womb,” he said.

When Burnett was in college and about to graduate a friend inspired him to take a theater class for “an easy A.” He did and that’s when Burnett realized he loved acting. And he did get an A.

After graduation, he did social work but wasn’t happy.

“I felt I was supposed to do something else with my life, that I loved to do every day,” he said.

Burnett had a friend who taught acting classes who inspired him.

“We had a conversation. She always found ways to make money doing what she loved,” he said. “I wanted to act.” The woman mentored him and gave him free acting classes. He made connections in class and started doing work as an extra in New York City.

He also helped out acting agents in casting offices. He’d answer phones, print out headshots, set up auditions.

“I did everything there. I always wanted to learn. Whatever I needed to do.”

Burnett’s first project was being in a video for a News 12 commercial back in 2012. His first speaking role was in a Wendy’s commercial. “It was the first time my family, friends, people around me were like, ‘Okay, he’s really going after his dream and really working hard and getting somewhere.’”

He’s since worked in more than 20 TV movies and series including “Person of Interest” (2011); “Blindspot” (2015) and Jessica Jones (2015). When things started to “move” and Burnett was “consistently working and getting in the groove” that’s when he realized his dream was coming into fruition.

“Sometimes it gets slower. That’s the journey. I understand I’m going to be doing this forever. I can learn patience.” He also said that overcoming self-doubt can be very challenging.

For anyone interested in getting into this type of work, Burnett advises, “Learn the business side. Work on your craft. Learn to audition. Getting the ‘A’ in class, ‘Oh, this is easy.’ Auditioning is different than being in a class working on a play. Take your time with the journey if you’re a beginner. Enjoy the journey.”

His mom, who now lives in Brazil, came to visit Burnett in June. Together they watched old movies—like old times.

“She has an extensive knowledge about film,” he said. “She loves television and movies.” To learn more about Jeremy Burnett, visit: https://www.imdb.com/

name/nm5205028/ or https://linktr.ee/

jeremyburnett.