Adams, Herman win Democratic primary for township committee

MAPLEWOOD — Nancy Adams and Malia Herman were the top vote getters in the primary race for township committee and will appear on November’s ballot.

Adams, who is currently the township mayor, was the top vote getter at 2,558 while Herman had 2,443. Jamaine Cripe, an incumbent committee member and deputy mayor, finished third with 1,954 votes in the race for two spots on the ballot.

Adams and Cripe had the endorsement of the Maplewood Democratic Committee.

Herman is new to the office. She is a communications professional and freelance reporter. She has previously worked for both The Associated Press and Gannett/USA Today as a congressional correspondent.

In town, Herman has been active in the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee, the Pool Advisory Committee, the Maplewood Middle School HSA, the Boy and Girl Scouts, Moms Demand Action Maplewood and South Orange Chapter and several political campaigns for local candidates.

Herman thanked everyone involved and said she was looking forward to the November vote.

“I am so humbled and grateful for the trust that my friends, neighbors and the residents of Maplewood have shown me,” she said. “Thank you to everyone who voted. I am so proud of the issues we have highlighted and discussed throughout this campaign. I look forward to continuing to talk with voters about their priorities as we head into the November election. I also want to thank Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe for their continued commitment and service to our community.”

Adams and Cripe issued a statement Tuesday night thanking voters for their support.

“We are very proud of our campaign and those who worked so hard in support of us. Nancy is honored and grateful to be selected as one of the two Democratic candidates for Township Committee in the general election,” it read.

“We congratulate Malia Herman and look forward to running together to get the vote out in Maplewood in November for a straight Democratic ticket to elect Andy Kim as our next senator and to support Joe Biden in beating Donald Trump.”

The statement said that Cripe was proud of her service fighting for all of Maplewood and she will continue to do so.

“You haven’t heard the last of me,” Cripe said via the statement. “I will continue to work for the diverse Maplewood voices that are not always represented in our local government.”